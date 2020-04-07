Digital Fantasy Sports Price Down 24% This Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.04645125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037152 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.