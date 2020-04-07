Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.58 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $55.95 or 0.00765644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $19,626.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

