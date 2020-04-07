Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.33 ($4.46).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 302.70 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

