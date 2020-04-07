Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 889 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $2,088,000.

NYSEARCA:DRIP traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,382. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35.

