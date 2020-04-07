Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

