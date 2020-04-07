Douglas (Doug) Flynn Buys 1,415,800 Shares of ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn bought 1,415,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,316.00 ($20,082.27).

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.04. ImExHS Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.08 ($0.05).



ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

