Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA’s (DRW3) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

ETR DRW3 opened at €76.50 ($88.95) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1-year high of €108.50 ($126.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.54 and a 200-day moving average of €56.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The firm has a market cap of $596.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

