DraftCoin (DFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,524.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

