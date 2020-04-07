Dreamcoin Market Capitalization Tops $13,946.79 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $13,946.79 and $3.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,581,840 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.