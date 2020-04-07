DS Smith plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMDS opened at GBX 290.76 ($3.82) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Berenberg Bank cut DS Smith to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360 ($4.74).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

