Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

