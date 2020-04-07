Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $365,749.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.02314603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.84 or 0.03493591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00620405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00775846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00076425 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00508020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,935,530 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

