E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €8.86 ($10.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.53. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.