E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.42 ($12.12).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.76 ($10.18). 14,472,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.53. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

