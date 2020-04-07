E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 234,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,427. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.