E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 234,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,427. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

