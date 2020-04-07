East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

