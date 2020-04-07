Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 268.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

