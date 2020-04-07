Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 398,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

