Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

NYSE:EMN opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.