Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Eaton Vance worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 101,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 867,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EV opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

