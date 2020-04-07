eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 142.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $415,006.44 and $276.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00625052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007568 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

