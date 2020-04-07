EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,451.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $114,451.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032703 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,323.80 or 1.00248013 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063412 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.