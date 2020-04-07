Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 12,800 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servicesource International alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,782 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,425.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,827 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,782. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79. Servicesource International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.