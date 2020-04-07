Edge (DADI) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Gate.io. Edge has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $8,053.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edge has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.04629775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00068085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037267 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,217,922 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, KuCoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

