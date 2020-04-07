Edgeless (EDG) One Day Volume Tops $383.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin and Upbit. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $383.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.02599731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00204566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

