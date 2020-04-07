EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $24,290.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

