EDUCare Achieves Market Cap of $5.78 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

