Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,926,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,675. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $12,351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

