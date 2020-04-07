Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

Several research analysts have commented on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $790.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,539,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

