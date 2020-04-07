Electra (ECA) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Electra has a market cap of $4.09 million and $1,612.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,532,795,604 coins and its circulating supply is 28,665,639,051 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

