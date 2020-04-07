ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s (ECIFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 198,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,418. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

