Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 800 ($10.52). HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECM. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price (down previously from GBX 780 ($10.26)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 659.70 ($8.68).

LON ECM opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 563.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.06. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

