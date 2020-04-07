Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $179,124.96 and approximately $17,285.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

