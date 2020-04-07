Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMNSF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,727. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.