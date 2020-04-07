ELM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,494 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36.

