Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0638 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $1,538.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00042948 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,413,184 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, HitBTC, Crex24, Tux Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

