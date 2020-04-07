Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

