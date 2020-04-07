ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

