Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE EHC opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

