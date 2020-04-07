Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Enel Americas has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.