Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Enel Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Enel Americas has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

