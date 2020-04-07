Enel S.p.A. ADS’s (ENLAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,007. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

