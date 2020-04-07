Energo Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Energo has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $94,064.71 and $220.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.44 or 0.04693417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00067868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036972 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010642 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.