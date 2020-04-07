Enigma (ENG) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $905,944.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.01014571 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00235476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, Huobi, ABCC, Hotbit, Liqui, GOPAX, Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.