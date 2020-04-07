Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.0979 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $79.81 million and $6.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, COSS and AirSwap. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @



Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, COSS, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Tidex, AirSwap, Coinrail, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

