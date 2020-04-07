Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Entergy comprises approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 51,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

