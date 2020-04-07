Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,487.91.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.71. The company has a market capitalization of $823.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

