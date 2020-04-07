Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. 14,701,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

