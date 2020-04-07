Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Fortive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

